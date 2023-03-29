Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Decreases By 50.0%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCZC traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.83. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

