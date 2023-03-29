Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Drops By 31.1%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,032,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 151,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

