Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Decreases By 29.1%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.