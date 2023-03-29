Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Decreases By 29.1%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

