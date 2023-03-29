Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Decreases By 32.2%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.1 days.

STZHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of STZHF traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522. Stelco has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

