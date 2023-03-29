Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Rises By 28.6%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

STLXF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. It operates through Canada and Western Africa geographical segment. The company was founded on July 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

