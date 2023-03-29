Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Rises By 28.6%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance
STLXF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
