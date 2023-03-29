Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expands By 7,200.0%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,360. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.