Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Drops By 28.5%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 516.1 days.

Symrise Stock Down 2.6 %

SYIEF traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26. Symrise has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $122.25.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.