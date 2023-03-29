Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Expands By 62.4%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Technogym has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Get Technogym alerts:

Technogym Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.