Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Expands By 62.4%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Technogym has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.
Technogym Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technogym (TCCHF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.