Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 92.1%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWGAY. Barclays lowered The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,796. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

