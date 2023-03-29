Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Declines By 30.6%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Shares of THCP remained flat at $10.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,696. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 251,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.