Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Drops By 85.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 21,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Troika Media Group Trading Up 49.5 %

Troika Media Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,076,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,141,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.47. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Troika Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

About Troika Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRKA. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

