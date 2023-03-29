Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Drops By 85.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 21,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Troika Media Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,076,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,141,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.47. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Troika Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.
