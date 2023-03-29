SingularityNET 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $118.76 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $530.31 million and $118.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001550 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43483449 USD and is up 7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $108,385,983.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

