SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.82

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 722115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

