Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of SONVY stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814. Sonova has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $85.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

