SPACE ID Hits 24 Hour Volume of $160.87 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $131.77 million and $160.87 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.47140437 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $132,302,728.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

