SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,813,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,409% from the previous session’s volume of 486,703 shares.The stock last traded at $21.08 and had previously closed at $21.09.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBND. City State Bank grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

