Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Update

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPMYY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.1764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Spirent Communications

A number of brokerages have commented on SPMYY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.73) to GBX 204 ($2.51) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.