Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Update

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPMYY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.
Spirent Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.1764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.
