SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SQI Diagnostics Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 18,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,253. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

