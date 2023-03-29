SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSPPF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.30) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

