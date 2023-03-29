StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Up 934.5% in March

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 934.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of SZLSF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
