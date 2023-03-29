Status Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Status has a total market capitalization of $109.14 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00204244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,362.76 or 1.00008446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,600,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,968,600,041.5595417 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02628967 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,955,882.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

