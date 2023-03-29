Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,483 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,566 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 701,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $7,230,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 11.4 %

ASTS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 995,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

