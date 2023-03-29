StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

