StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.84. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $29.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neovasc

Neovasc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.45% of Neovasc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

