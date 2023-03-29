StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.
Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
