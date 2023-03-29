StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

About Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verastem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 126.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.