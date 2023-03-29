StockNews.com Upgrades Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) to “Hold”

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.