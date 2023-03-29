Stone House Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 870,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 792,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 536,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,639,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. 126,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,819. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

