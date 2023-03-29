Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,322 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,183,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

