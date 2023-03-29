Strong Tower Advisory Services Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 148,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.