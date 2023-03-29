Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pool were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pool by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pool by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.09.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

