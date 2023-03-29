Strong Tower Advisory Services Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000. Boeing accounts for about 2.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $207.56. 1,790,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

