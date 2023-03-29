Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Further Reading

