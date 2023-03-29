Sturgeon Ventures LLP Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40,234 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $192.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,721 shares of company stock worth $7,754,792. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

