Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $133,022.70 and $71.65 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00198855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,413.41 or 0.99990929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061101 USD and is up 67.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

