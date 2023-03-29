Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 1,866.7% in March

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 1,866.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SULZF traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

