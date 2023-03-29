Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 1,483,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,086,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

