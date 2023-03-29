Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 49,350.0% in March

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 49,350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SNPW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,597. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
