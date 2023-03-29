Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Up 49,350.0% in March

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 49,350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sun Pacific Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNPW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,597. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in green energy, providing solar panel and lighting products in the United States. It offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. The firm also provides solar, electrical, and general construction. The company was founded by Nicholas Campanella on July 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Manalapan, NJ.

