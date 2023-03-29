Sunburst Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

