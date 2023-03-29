Sunburst Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.53. The stock had a trading volume of 254,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,970. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

