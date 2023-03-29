SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.88 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $235.51 million and $37.88 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

