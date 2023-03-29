Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 118.2% in March

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is a boost from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.95%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

