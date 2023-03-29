T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 639,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.33. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

