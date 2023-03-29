Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Table Trac Price Performance
Shares of TBTC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.
Table Trac Company Profile
