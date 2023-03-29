Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 682,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,520. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.