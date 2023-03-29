TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,392,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 1,858,544 shares.The stock last traded at $39.49 and had previously closed at $38.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 67,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

