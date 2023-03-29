TD SYNNEX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.10. 145,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.