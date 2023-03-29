TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cfra

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

SNX traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 289,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

