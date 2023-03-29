Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 408.3% in March

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 62,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,992. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

