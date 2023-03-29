Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TIKK remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 89.46% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

