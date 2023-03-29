Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 1,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $695.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.